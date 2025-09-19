CWC Advisors LLC. Buys 1,512 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 3.5% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CWC Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

