Stolper Co Acquires 1,286 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc $GHY

Stolper Co increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 183,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 26,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $352,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,843.52. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE GHY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

