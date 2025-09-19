Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.7% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,073,000 after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9%

GPC stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

