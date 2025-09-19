Stolper Co Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Stolper Co cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $169.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

