Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

