Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in AT&T by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 57,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

