Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.5% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,686,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,611,000 after acquiring an additional 158,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 621.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

