Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 1,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 186,799 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Blue Bird by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLBD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

BLBD stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Blue Bird’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,083. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

