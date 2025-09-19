The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Clorox by 118.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,544 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Clorox by 688.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 412.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,167,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 147.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 421,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 11,108.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,409,000 after acquiring an additional 346,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.59. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $116.53 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

