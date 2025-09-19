Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,800 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

