GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after buying an additional 408,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.6%

GDDY opened at $146.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.51 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $73,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,170.82. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,638 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

