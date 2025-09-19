iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $65,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,260,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,985,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,647,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

