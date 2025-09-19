CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 2837817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.
CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.32.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
