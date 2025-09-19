Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) versus Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and Directview”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.61 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.54 Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Directview has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actelis Networks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Actelis Networks and Directview, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00

Actelis Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,091.90%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Directview.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77% Directview N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Directview on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

