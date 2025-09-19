4,623 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOT stock opened at $292.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.