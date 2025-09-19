B. Riley Begins Coverage on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ADTRAN’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.