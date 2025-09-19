Macquarie Upgrades Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) to “Strong-Buy”

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.28.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$12.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.52.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.