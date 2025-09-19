Fermium Researc Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “Strong-Buy”

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Fermium Researc to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 560,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

