Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 18.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 0.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.