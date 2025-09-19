Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Nomura Stock Performance
Nomura stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.59.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
