Sky Investment Group LLC Has $338,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $172,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 8.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after buying an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

