Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $323,000 in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 12.9%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.30 and its 200-day moving average is $506.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

