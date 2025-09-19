Swedbank AB Purchases 1,006,999 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 291.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,999 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $60,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $53.76.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

