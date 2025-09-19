Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.51 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

