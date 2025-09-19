Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.