Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $591,000 in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Separately, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 1st quarter valued at $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on Dave and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $1,858,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,264.50. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total transaction of $678,069.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,598.54. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,043 shares of company stock worth $31,865,930 in the last three months. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave Price Performance

DAVE opened at $227.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 3.93.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

