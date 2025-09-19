Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3%

FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.