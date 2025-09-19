Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.8 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.
Freshworks Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,991. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 578,628 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 413,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,835,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 1,423,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,315,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
