WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 108.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WesBanco by 29.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in WesBanco by 29.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 105.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

