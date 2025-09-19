5,393,280 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Bought by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,393,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 39.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,538,126 shares of company stock valued at $225,707,066 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

