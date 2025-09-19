Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.1%

AFL stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

