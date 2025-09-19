Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after buying an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 210,389 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,251,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,695,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

