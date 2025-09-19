Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Security National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.