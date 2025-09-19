Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $67.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

