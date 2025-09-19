Financial Contrast: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 10.89% 71.17% 8.73% DouYu International -4.73% -3.32% -2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 6 2 2.69 DouYu International 0 3 0 0 2.00

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $104.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than DouYu International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and DouYu International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $3.19 billion 2.32 $336.00 million $3.96 22.28 DouYu International $585.10 million 0.40 -$42.03 million ($0.91) -8.48

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats DouYu International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

