Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE MA opened at $586.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

