Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 2,124 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $167.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.