38,204 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGrath & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

