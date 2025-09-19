Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.8889.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunocore

In other news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,610 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,771,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,824 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,441,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,036 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 807,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.