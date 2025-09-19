Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 129.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,644 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $59,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,658,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 599,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of TECH opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

