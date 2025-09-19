Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

