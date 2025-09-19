Trust Point Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

