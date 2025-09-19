Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company $DE

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 54.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $476.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.07 and its 200 day moving average is $490.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

