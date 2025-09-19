Trust Point Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

TYL opened at $529.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.