Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 550,764 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 611,323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NWG opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

