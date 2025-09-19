Trust Point Inc. Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $155.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $155.82.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $1,048,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.55.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

