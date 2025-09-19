Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

