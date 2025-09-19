AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $221.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

