Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October $ZOCT Stake Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October accounts for approximately 4.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned about 9.22% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the first quarter worth $216,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA ZOCT opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

