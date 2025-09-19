CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,983 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $111,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CVS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.55.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
