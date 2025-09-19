CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,983 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $111,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.