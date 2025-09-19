Canoe Financial LP Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Canoe Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.37% of Otis Worldwide worth $145,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 814,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

